Federal Minister For Commerce Chairs 2nd Executive Committee Meeting Of NEDB
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Friday chaired the second Executive Committee meeting of the National Export Development board (NEDB) to review progress on key export-related matters and outline strategies for future growth.
During the meeting, it was suggested that export-oriented markets should have predictable, if not fixed, gas prices to ensure stability and competitiveness, said a press release issued here.
This step was highlighted as crucial for addressing energy cost challenges and supporting exporters in achieving long-term planning and sustainability.
The meeting also reviewed the status of decisions made during previous NEDB meetings. The Minister emphasized the importance of resolving pending issues and directed the relevant ministries to provide updates on the progress.
In a significant proposal, the Minister suggested involving Chief Ministers (CMs) in the NEDB framework to enhance coordination and ensure provincial alignment with export development objectives. Additionally, the creation of specific working groups was recommended to address common crosscutting issues under the purview of the Executive Committee.
Looking ahead, it was announced that subsequent NEDB meetings would be chaired by the Prime Minister, reflecting the high-level commitment to driving export growth. The agenda for the upcoming fourth NEDB meeting was also discussed during the session.
The meeting concluded with a renewed resolve to tackle export challenges collectively and leverage the full potential of the country’s export sector.
