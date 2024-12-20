Open Menu

Federal Minister For Commerce Chairs 2nd Executive Committee Meeting Of NEDB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce chairs 2nd executive committee meeting of NEDB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Friday chaired the second Executive Committee meeting of the National Export Development board (NEDB) to review progress on key export-related matters and outline strategies for future growth.

During the meeting, it was suggested that export-oriented markets should have predictable, if not fixed, gas prices to ensure stability and competitiveness, said a press release issued here.

This step was highlighted as crucial for addressing energy cost challenges and supporting exporters in achieving long-term planning and sustainability.

The meeting also reviewed the status of decisions made during previous NEDB meetings. The Minister emphasized the importance of resolving pending issues and directed the relevant ministries to provide updates on the progress.

In a significant proposal, the Minister suggested involving Chief Ministers (CMs) in the NEDB framework to enhance coordination and ensure provincial alignment with export development objectives. Additionally, the creation of specific working groups was recommended to address common crosscutting issues under the purview of the Executive Committee.

Looking ahead, it was announced that subsequent NEDB meetings would be chaired by the Prime Minister, reflecting the high-level commitment to driving export growth. The agenda for the upcoming fourth NEDB meeting was also discussed during the session.

The meeting concluded with a renewed resolve to tackle export challenges collectively and leverage the full potential of the country’s export sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Gas Market Commerce (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

5 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

20 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

20 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

33 minutes ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

48 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

50 minutes ago
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

59 minutes ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

1 hour ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

1 hour ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

1 hour ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business