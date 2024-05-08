Federal Minister For Commerce Holds Crucial Meeting With ‘Fruit Juice Council’
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 06:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, convened a pivotal meeting with the M/s Fruit Juice Council at the Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday.
The council, represented by industry leaders, provided an extensive briefing to the minister, highlighting pressing concerns regarding increased tariff rates, including Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a press release issued here. During the session, the council expressed alarm over a significant 40 percent decline in juice sales attributed to the recent tax hikes.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan underscored the importance of focusing on and boosting exports.
He emphasized the government's willingness to provide incentives, but a comprehensive proposal aimed at enhancing exports.
The minister cited the Prime Minister's initiative to combat smuggling through a dedicated committee, a move expected to bolster local industries and generate employment opportunities.
Moreover, Minister Jam Kamal stressed the imperative of collaboration with provincial authorities and district administrations to crack down on fake and unregistered food products.
Such measures, he argued, would safeguard registered industries and uphold quality standards.
The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating exports, highlighting its readiness to support local industries in navigating challenges and seizing opportunities.
The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Syed Hamid Ali and representatives from leading companies including Nestle, Shezan, TetraPak, PepsiCo, Haleeb Foods, and Popular Group.
