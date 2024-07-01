- Home
- Business
- News
- Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes for NTC overhaul to boost domestic industry, exp ..
Federal Minister For Commerce Jam Kamal Khan Pushes For NTC Overhaul To Boost Domestic Industry, Exports
Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited the National Tariff Commission (NTC) an attached department of MoC to review its performance and devise ways and means to enhance its role in tariff policy formulation protection of domestic industry etc
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited the National Tariff Commission (NTC) an attached department of MoC to review its performance and devise ways and means to enhance its role in tariff policy formulation protection of domestic industry etc.
He was welcomed by Chairman Naeem Anwar, Commission Members and Secretary NTC Ali Muhammad Shah, said a press release issued here.
The Minister was briefed on the Commission's operations and achievements. He sought recommendations from the NTC on improving its operations, focusing on human resource, legal matters, and budgetary issues.
Chairman Anwar highlighted that the NTC has been pivotal in advising the government on tariff policy and tariff related trade measures to bolster domestic industry competitiveness and promote exports.
The Commission apprised the minister on certain amendments which would further strengthen it. The Commission has addressed over 500 tariff-related cases and undertaken 153 antidumping investigations since its inception.
Key issues discussed included the need for financial autonomy, IT infrastructure upgrade, database modernization, and human resource development through targeted training.
The meeting emphasized the importance of equipping the NTC with the necessary resources and autonomy to enhance its role in supporting Pakistan's economic growth and trade policies.
Recent Stories
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif completes 100 days of immense hardwork
CM for completing digitization of Quetta district's land records within 2 months
AJK President for vibrant approach to seek European nations' help for early sett ..
Radio Pakistan to organize 'Radio Pothohar Mela' on 4th July
‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ operation not to affect people of KP, Balochistan: Minister ..
Emergency landing in Brazil after turbulence injuries
12 Pakistani women cricketers participate in ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup
Wawrinka, 39, makes flying start at Wimbledon
Mauritania president re-elected in stable outlier in turbulent region
Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French election
Powerful Hurricane Beryl slams into Caribbean island of Carriacou
Norway blocks unique real estate sale in Arctic Svalbard
More Stories From Business
-
Global stocks rally, euro climbs, tracking French election17 minutes ago
-
Challenges await as UBS makes Credit Suisse merger official35 minutes ago
-
Fly Dubai starts operations for Lahore, Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
100 environment-friendly buses to run in Faisalabad soon1 hour ago
-
Global stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election1 hour ago
-
SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan3 hours ago
-
FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial centers3 hours ago
-
Methane ignition sparks investigation, production suspension at Australian coal mine3 hours ago
-
Sulphuric acid unit at Rashakai to become operational soon3 hours ago
-
China's energy giant hits milestone in new energy installed capacity3 hours ago
-
China completes its largest LNG storage base3 hours ago
-
ADB approves 50 mln USD loan, grant to Kyrgyzstan4 hours ago