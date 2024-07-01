Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes for NTC overhaul to boost domestic industry, exports

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited the National Tariff Commission (NTC) an attached department of MoC to review its performance and devise ways and means to enhance its role in tariff policy formulation protection of domestic industry etc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited the National Tariff Commission (NTC) an attached department of MoC to review its performance and devise ways and means to enhance its role in tariff policy formulation protection of domestic industry etc.

He was welcomed by Chairman Naeem Anwar, Commission Members and Secretary NTC Ali Muhammad Shah, said a press release issued here.

The Minister was briefed on the Commission's operations and achievements. He sought recommendations from the NTC on improving its operations, focusing on human resource, legal matters, and budgetary issues.

Chairman Anwar highlighted that the NTC has been pivotal in advising the government on tariff policy and tariff related trade measures to bolster domestic industry competitiveness and promote exports.

The Commission apprised the minister on certain amendments which would further strengthen it. The Commission has addressed over 500 tariff-related cases and undertaken 153 antidumping investigations since its inception.

Key issues discussed included the need for financial autonomy, IT infrastructure upgrade, database modernization, and human resource development through targeted training.

The meeting emphasized the importance of equipping the NTC with the necessary resources and autonomy to enhance its role in supporting Pakistan's economic growth and trade policies.