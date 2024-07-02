Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy, modernization

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday pushed the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) to enhance the trade advocacy role for chambers and associations.

During his visit to the DGTO, Minister Khan directed the department to improve its efficiency and effectiveness through a comprehensive overhaul, said a press release issued here.

This initiative aims to revitalize the DGTO and bolster its support for trade organizations nationwide.

Minister Khan emphasized the necessity for the DGTO to modernize its operations and infrastructure.

He stressed that this revamp is crucial to align the department with contemporary trade practices and meet the evolving needs of the business community.

"It is imperative that we ensure the DGTO operates at its highest potential to contribute to the economic growth of the country," Minister Jam stated.

The proposed revamping includes upgrading the technological framework, digitalization, addressing human resource issues, and improving the budget and legal framework of the department.

Commerce Minister also highlighted the government's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment and reiterated the importance of robust trade organizations in achieving this goal.

He urged the DGTO to work closely with stakeholders to identify and address any bottlenecks in the current system and to submit a comprehensive proposal to the ministry for its revamping and improvement.

In response to the minister's directives, Director General of the DGTO, Usman Qureshi, assured that the department would meet the set objectives.

He said that a detailed plan would be formulated and implemented promptly to achieve the desired outcomes.

This initiative marks a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to promote economic stability and growth through effective trade policies and support mechanisms.

