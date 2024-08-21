Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan engages with industry councils to boost export sector

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday underscored the government’s commitment to collaborating with industry stakeholders to formulate policies that align with the needs of the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday underscored the government’s commitment to collaborating with industry stakeholders to formulate policies that align with the needs of the business community.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan conducted virtual meetings with key industry representatives from the Sectoral Council for Surgical Instruments and the Council for Marble, Granite and Minerals, said a press release issued here.

During these separate meetings, Minister Jam Kamal Khan urged both councils to submit comprehensive proposals detailing their Primary challenges, potential solutions, and strategic recommendations.

The objective is to secure the necessary support to address the pressing issues faced by these sectors and to create an environment conducive to business growth and export enhancement.

The minister highlighted that involving these councils in the policymaking process could significantly boost the export potential of these billion-dollar industries.

He emphasized the importance of keeping the private sector engaged, noting that it is the main stakeholder in these efforts.

"The proposals, key issues, and recommendations from these councils will be carefully reviewed and included in a strategic report," the Minister stated. "This report will be submitted to higher authorities for approval, ensuring that the concerns of these sectors are adequately addressed."