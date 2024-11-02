Open Menu

Federal Minister For Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan Arrives In Tashkent For Crucial Bilateral Engagements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan arrives in Tashkent for crucial bilateral engagements

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, landed in Tashkent on Saturday evening, marking the start of his official three-day visit to Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, landed in Tashkent on Saturday evening, marking the start of his official three-day visit to Uzbekistan.

He was welcomed at Tashkent International Airport by Mr. Gulamov Shohrux Xasanovich, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mr. Ahmad Farooq, said a press release issued here.

The visit, which underscores the strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, will feature the 9th Session of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, and the 4th Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum,said a release issued here.

The session, co-chaired by Mr. Jam Kamal Khan and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Mr. Laziz Kudratov, will convene on November 4, 2024.

Key agenda items include strategic meetings with top Uzbek officials such as Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Jamshed Khujaev and Transport Minister Mr. Ilkhom Makhkamov to discuss pivotal projects in trade, investment, and logistics.

The Business Forum will host 33 Pakistani business delegates across various sectors for B2B meetings aimed at fostering new partnerships and enhancing trade.

The minister’s visit reflects both nations’ dedication to deepening economic and technical collaborations and supporting mutual goals, including Uzbekistan's ongoing WTO accession.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Visit Tashkent Uzbekistan Jamshed November Commerce Industry Top Airport

Recent Stories

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

7 killed, 6 injured in traffic accident in Buner

2 minutes ago
 FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of tar ..

FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

2 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

Tashkent to host upcoming meeting of Pak-Uzbek IJC

5 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan ..

Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan IBO

5 minutes ago
 Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

Economy is on the right track: Rana Ihsaan

5 minutes ago
Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ ele ..

Info Advisor felicitates UDAP for winning KhUJ elections

5 minutes ago
 Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

Shelling kills 12 in Sudan's Darfur: activists

2 minutes ago
 Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

Over 2.1 million children vaccinated

2 minutes ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results

RugbyU: French Top 14 results

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi c ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi congratulates newly elected cab ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business