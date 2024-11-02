Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan arrives in Tashkent for crucial bilateral engagements

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, landed in Tashkent on Saturday evening, marking the start of his official three-day visit to Uzbekistan.
He was welcomed at Tashkent International Airport by Mr. Gulamov Shohrux Xasanovich, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Mr. Ahmad Farooq, said a press release issued here.
The visit, which underscores the strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, will feature the 9th Session of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, and the 4th Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum,said a release issued here.
The session, co-chaired by Mr. Jam Kamal Khan and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Mr. Laziz Kudratov, will convene on November 4, 2024.
Key agenda items include strategic meetings with top Uzbek officials such as Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Jamshed Khujaev and Transport Minister Mr. Ilkhom Makhkamov to discuss pivotal projects in trade, investment, and logistics.
The Business Forum will host 33 Pakistani business delegates across various sectors for B2B meetings aimed at fostering new partnerships and enhancing trade.
The minister’s visit reflects both nations’ dedication to deepening economic and technical collaborations and supporting mutual goals, including Uzbekistan's ongoing WTO accession.
