Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan felicitates Japanese emperor on his 65th birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday felicitated Emperor Naruhito on his 65th Birthday celebration here.

The minister said on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, “I extend warmest congratulations and heartfelt wishes to emperor of Japan, a symbol of unity, peace, and prosperity for the people of Japan.”

He wished that may his reign continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for Japan and the entire world.

He expressed his desire for the friendship between Pakistan and Japan to grow ever stronger, and may we continue to work together towards a future defined by peace, prosperity, and shared success.

Jam Kamal said that Japan is renowned for its art, literature, technology and cuisine, but what truly sets Japan apart is the spirit of its people.

The Japanese people are known for their deep respect for tradition, hard work, resilience, and their unwavering commitment to innovation, he said

These qualities have allowed Japan to thrive and continue to play a major role in shaping the world we live in today.

He said that Pakistan and Japan share a long-standing relationship built on mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to economic and cultural collaboration.

He said, “I am particularly mindful of the immense potential for further strengthening our bilateral trade and investment ties. Japan's expertise in technology, infrastructure, and innovation aligns seamlessly with Pakistan's vision for economic growth and development.”

He said that both sides are committed to deepening this partnership, creating opportunities for our businesses, and fostering people-to-people connections that enrich both our nations.

He said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan.

While our bilateral ties have progressed over the years, Pakistan is keen to take this relationship to a new and higher level of cooperation, with particular focus on economic, investment and business ties, and human resource development initiatives, he said.

“Our bilateral trade currently stands at US $ 1.27 billion. I believe there is huge potential to increase it manifold through concerted efforts.”

Talking on bilateral economic and investment cooperation, he also expressed his gratitude to the government of Japan and Japanese companies for their continued investments in different sectors in Pakistan.

He said that there are more than 80 Japanese companies working in Pakistan in auto, pharma, steel, machinery and trading sectors.

Pakistan is strategically located to become Asia’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor, he said.

Commerce Minster said that this strategic advantage alone makes Pakistan a marketplace teeming with possibilities for investment.

Pakistan highly values the important contributions made by Japan in supporting Pakistan’s development efforts over the years, he added.

He said that in this regard the positive role played by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is commendable.

He said the emperor’s dedication to fostering peace and international cooperation resonates deeply with Pakistan's own values and aspirations. Japan's contributions to global peace, humanitarian efforts, and environmental sustainability are a testament to the emperor’s enduring legacy.

"The Emperor’s emphasis on unity and compassion has strengthened Japan's role as a beacon of hope and progress in an ever-changing world."

In his concluding remarks, Kamal said the emperor's reign has been marked by a profound commitment to the well-being of his people and the advancement of Japan as a nation.

His vision for Japan, rooted in harmony, resilience, and innovation, has not only guided Japan to remarkable heights but has also inspired the world, he said.

The Minister said that Under his leadership, Japan has emerged as a global leader in technology, culture, and sustainable development, setting an example for nations worldwide.