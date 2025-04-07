Federal Minister For Commerce Jam Kamal Khan For Focusing To Boost Fruit Exports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday met with Fruit Juice Council for focusing on Strengthening formal industry and boosting exports
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired an important meeting with the Fruit Juice Council and leading manufacturers, including representatives from Pepsico and Nestlé, to discuss key challenges facing the industry—particularly the need to support the formal sector against informal competition and address tariff-related concerns.
The council members highlighted the growing threat posed by the informal sector, which undermines the formal industry’s ability to meet global standards and expand export potential.
They emphasized that without government support the formal sector would continue to face an uneven playing field.
Minister Jam Kamal Khan expressed full agreement with the council’s concerns and stressed that empowering the formal industry is essential to increasing exports and aligning Pakistan’s products with international standards. “Only by strengthening our formal industry can we meet global benchmarks and unlock export potential,” he said.
He also acknowledged the broader global challenges that pose risks to food security but noted that Pakistan remains one of the more sustainable nations capable of weathering these difficulties.
The minister assured the participants that the government is committed to holding regular consultations with the industry to address their issues effectively. He welcomed the proposals presented and appreciated the industry’s willingness to contribute toward national economic growth.
Industry representatives affirmed that with appropriate government support—particularly in reducing tariff burdens and tackling informal sector encroachment—they could significantly boost exports.
They pointed to strong demand in regions such as the Gulf, European Union, Central Asia, and the Americas, calling them high-potential markets for Pakistan’s food and beverage exports.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to closer coordination between the government and the formal food and juice industry, aimed at building a stronger export base and enhancing Pakistan’s global trade footprint.
