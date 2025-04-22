Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday felicitated Zimbabwe's 45th Independence Day Celebration and said that both of the nations believe in shared prosperity and economic cooperation

He said while addressing as Chief Guest of the national day Ceremony of Zimbabwe organized by Embassy of Zimbabwe in Islamabad.

Meanwhile emphasized on Promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, he said that current trade potential between both sides is lower than its real potential.

Pakistan wanted to turn bilateral friendship with Zimbabwe into economic Partnership: and the ‘Look Africa Campaign’ is significant in this regard, he said.

The minister said that Pakistan and Zimbabwe trade volume was worth $9.6 Million in the last Fiscal Year, 2023-24 and both sides are working to increase the bilateral trade volume in this FY 2025-26.

He said that Zimbabwe has opportunities for Cooperation in Textiles, Medicines and Agro-Processing sector to enhance the trade with Pakistan.

Meanwhile addressing the ceremony, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Pakistan, Titus Mehliswa Jonathan Abu expressed desire for Strong bilateral economic and trade relations.

The Ceremony ended with national Anthems of both countries, Cake Cutting and Dinner.