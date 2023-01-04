UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar To Co-chair 6th JMS In Belarus

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar to co-chair 6th JMS in Belarus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar will co-chair 6th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMS) on 12 January in Belarus on the invitation of Belarusian government, where Syed Naveed Qamar will co-chair the 6th Session of Pakistan Belarus JMC on 12th January, 2023 in Minsk, Belarus, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The Joint Ministerial Commission will discuss bilateral cooperation in the area pertaining to trade, industry, health, education, agriculture, and technology.

Pakistan and Belarus signed agreement on trade and economic cooperation on 5th May 1997 under which the JMC was established.

During the 6th session, both side will sign at least 6 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for cooperation in the fields of textile, industry, customs, tourism, higher education and culture.

Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan, Andrei Metelista on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and apprised about logistic arrangements and important meetings with his counterparts which includes Ministers for Industries, Foreign Affairs, Trade and Energy

