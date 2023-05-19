UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Commerce Syed Naveed Qama Witnesses Signing Of Customs Cooperation With Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday witnessed the signing of the Protocol relating to Customs cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce Pakistan and Federal Customs Services of the Russian Federation.

The minister is visiting Kazan to represent Pakistan at the 14th Russia-Islamic world Economic Forum held there from May 17 to 19, said a message received here.

The protocol covers administrative cooperation and information exchange under the unified tariff preferences of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The landmark Protocol is another important step in building the legal framework required for developing commercial relations between Pakistan and Russia.

It would besides ensuring the easy flow of goods also provide significant discounts in customs duties for Pakistani products entering the Russian market.

He held wide-ranging discussions with Rustam Minnikhanov, Rais (Head) of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.

The two dignitaries exchanged views on expanding economic relations between Pakistan and Russian Federation with a special focus on Tatarstan.

The minister earlier met UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi and the Afghan Minister of Trade.

He also interacted with prominent business leaders attending the forum.

This is the first time Pakistan has participated in this important Economic Forum at the Ministerial level and signals its commitment to deepening economic engagement and relations with the Russian Federation and its Republic of Tatarstan.

