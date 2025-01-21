- Home
Federal Minister For Communications, Privatization & Board Of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan For Increasing Pakistan Post Revenue Target To Rs 14b
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 06:47 PM
Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has assigned the task of increasing Pakistan Post's revenue to Rs.14 billion by June 30
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has assigned the task of increasing Pakistan Post's revenue to Rs.14 billion by June 30.
Aleem Khan while chairing a review meeting directed to change the framework of Pakistan Post and establish a world-class courier company there which can compete with the private sector and contribute to the improvement and survival of this institution by applying professional skills.
He said that this organization has made positive progress in the last few months with an improved business model in which there is a large scope for further betterment.
He said that Pakistan Post will have to reduce unnecessary expenses along with austerity so that the jobs of the employees in this organization can be saved.
The minister said that there is no doubt that the postal delivery system has become modern so Pakistan Post will have to adapt current requirements and ensure digitalization as through strong marketing network, this organization can be made profitable.
He directed the Director General of Pakistan Post to formulate a new business plan within a week and hold another meeting with recommendations so that positive activities can be taken forward quickly.
It was informed during the meeting that Pakistan Post has earned 23.5 percent more revenue this year compared to last one. Pakistan Post has taken steps to increase new business worth Rs 1.4 billion and cost-cutting measures will save
Rs 2.4 billion in the current fiscal year while the collection of Pakistan Post’s arrears from various departments and renting out post office buildings will also increase revenues.
Pakistan Post is working on a three-point strategy to increase its performance and enhance the business of this organization, reducing costs and improving services are part of the strategy.
Expressing satisfaction with these steps, the federal minister stressed the need for further increase in them so that Pakistan Post can be improved by moving away from traditional practices.
