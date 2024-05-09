Open Menu

Federal Minister For Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema Chairs Meeting With EDCF, Country Programme Mission

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 08:08 PM

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, chaired the kickoff meeting of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) Country Programme Mission, led by Bonhyun Koo, Director of Asia Team, from the Export-Import Bank of Korea (EXIM Bank), said a press release issued here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema, chaired the kickoff meeting of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) Country Programme Mission, led by Bonhyun Koo, Director of Asia Team, from the Export-Import Bank of Korea (EXIM Bank), said a press release issued here Thursday.

The meeting included members of the EDCF Project Management Consultant (PMC), Secretary EAD and senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and other key stakeholders.

The federal minister warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed gratitude for the continued support provided by the EXIM Bank and the Government of the Republic of Korea.

He noted that seven ongoing projects, totaling US$ 522 million, were currently being implemented across key sectors, including road infrastructure, information technology and health. He also commended the EXIM Bank for signing the Framework Arrangement (2022-26) and expressed the hope for full utilization of the US$ 1,000 million committed under this agreement.

Furthermore, it was noted that 10 pipeline projects have already been shared with the EDCF, and their prompt implementation is anticipated.

The minister further apprised the mission that as part of planning for Mid-term Pipeline Projects, the Ministry has identified new projects in priority sectors such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT), climate change, construction, and transport.

In his concluding remarks, Ahad Khan Cheema reiterated the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the EDCF and expressed confidence that with improved efficiency in project preparation and implementation, both countries can maximize their collaborative potential.

The meeting concluded with the minister's thanks to all participants for their valuable contributions.

