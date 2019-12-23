Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar lauds accountability, transparency in election process

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar here on Monday lauded the accountability and transparency in election process for strengthening the democratic norms and political institution in the country.

He said that USAID had played vital role for promotion of education and political awareness among the masses regarding the public participation in election process for continuity of the democracy in the country.

Addressing as chief guest at a ceremony of Trust for Democratic Education and Accountability (TDEA) citizen's voice project's, which was organized in collaboration with USAID, he hailed the work of USAID in facilitating engagement between citizens and state institutions.

Hammad Azhar said that the project has enabled the citizens to become part of the solution to accountable governance and democracy in the country.

"The voices from organizations can enrich dialogue and help ensure that the needs of local populations are taken into account in policy making and development programmes,"he said.

USAID Pakistan's Mission Director, Julie Koenen said this interplay could foster peacefulness in societies, build successful economies and improve how people experience their daily lives.

He said that since 2011, the Citizens' Voice Project has worked to strengthen democracy in Pakistan through sustained investments in citizen engagement with public and elected institutions on transparent, responsive and accountable governance.

USAID Pakistan's mission director said that one of the major highlights of the project was its work on the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) Women National Identity Cards (WNIC) and Voter Registration Campaign for reducing the gender-gap between male and female voters on the electoral rolls.

He said that as a result of the campaign, the enrollment of women voters increased by 4.3 million between October 2017 and May 2018.

The United States is a dedicated, long-term partner of Pakistan in promoting good governance and democracy, he said More than 200 representatives from civil society organizations gathered to celebrate upon the achievements of the US- funded Citizens' Voice Project, which advanced citizen engagements with public and elected institutions to promote transparent, accountable and responsive governance.

The project highlights US and Pakistani commitment to strengthening democracy and governance in Pakistan through citizen-led activities.

As one of the longest-running civil society initiatives in Pakistan, the Citizens' Voice Project issued 364 grants to 227 Pakistani civil society organizations, contributing to the institutional strengthening and development of civil society organizations throughout the country.