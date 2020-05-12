UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister For Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Appreciates ADB's Support To Mitigate Impact Of COVID- 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:13 PM

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday appreciated the support being provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Tuesday appreciated the support being provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s Country Director for Pakistan, Mrs Xiaohong Yang, called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar in his office, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economc Affairs here.

The minister also expressed the hope that economic and financial relations between ADB and Pakistan would cultivate benefits in the future.

Both the sides underscored the need for enhanced cooperation in the areas of financial aid and development projects in Pakistan in wake of COVID-19.

