UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Economic And Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Commend Role Of ,"Khubaib Foundation"

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commend role of ,"Khubaib Foundation"

Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday commended the role of the Khubaib Foundation and asked them to further expedite their efforts to fully achieve flood relief and rehabilitation milestones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday commended the role of the Khubaib Foundation and asked them to further expedite their efforts to fully achieve flood relief and rehabilitation milestones.

Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting with the UK/US humanitarian delegation headed by the Member of the House of Lords Mr. Qurban Hussain at the Economic Affairs Division, said a press release issued here.

Other members of the House of Lords and senior officers from the Economic Affairs Division also attended the meeting.

The Minister for Economic and Political Affairs emphasized the need of expediting the rehabilitation activities for flood-affected areas and assured the delegation of the present government's unquestionable commitment to provide maximum support for these activities.

Both sides discussed aspects pertaining to humanitarian support for Pakistan.

The delegation apprised the minister of the operational nature of the Khubaib Foundation. It was shared that Khubaib Foundation is engaged in diversified activities pertaining to social welfare, relief, and rehabilitation.

Furthermore, the foundation is playing an active role in ongoing emergency relief and rehabilitation activities to support flood affectees.

In conclusion, the delegation thanked the Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs for extending support and cooperation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Sardar Ayaz Sadiq From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ or ..

UAE President receives ‘March of the Union’ organising committee

30 minutes ago
 UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ti ..

UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties

30 minutes ago
 Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch prog ..

Noor Dubai Foundation, CITIZEN Watches launch programme to support Bengali blind ..

30 minutes ago
 Five tenant act violators held during search opera ..

Five tenant act violators held during search operation

17 minutes ago
 US to Stand Up for Women's Rights Worldwide Includ ..

US to Stand Up for Women's Rights Worldwide Including in Afghanistan - Blinken

13 minutes ago
 Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike tol ..

Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike toll rises

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.