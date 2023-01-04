Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commend role of ,"Khubaib Foundation"

Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday commended the role of the Khubaib Foundation and asked them to further expedite their efforts to fully achieve flood relief and rehabilitation milestones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday commended the role of the Khubaib Foundation and asked them to further expedite their efforts to fully achieve flood relief and rehabilitation milestones.

Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held a meeting with the UK/US humanitarian delegation headed by the Member of the House of Lords Mr. Qurban Hussain at the Economic Affairs Division, said a press release issued here.

Other members of the House of Lords and senior officers from the Economic Affairs Division also attended the meeting.

The Minister for Economic and Political Affairs emphasized the need of expediting the rehabilitation activities for flood-affected areas and assured the delegation of the present government's unquestionable commitment to provide maximum support for these activities.

Both sides discussed aspects pertaining to humanitarian support for Pakistan.

The delegation apprised the minister of the operational nature of the Khubaib Foundation. It was shared that Khubaib Foundation is engaged in diversified activities pertaining to social welfare, relief, and rehabilitation.

Furthermore, the foundation is playing an active role in ongoing emergency relief and rehabilitation activities to support flood affectees.

In conclusion, the delegation thanked the Federal Minister for Economic and Political Affairs for extending support and cooperation.