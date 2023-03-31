Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar hopeful for Pakistan to attain status of 20th largest economy

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Friday, here, said that Pakistan has the full potential to be included in the twentieth largest economy of the world, and the role of the business community for that matter was instrumental

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Friday, here, said that Pakistan has the full potential to be included in the twentieth largest economy of the world, and the role of the business community for that matter was instrumental.

The minister said this while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA), also recalling that there was a time when the world was declaring Pakistan as an emerging economy. He further said that in 2016, Pakistan was among the 24 largest economies in the world, but regretted that today the country was dragged at 47th position.

The minister said that the negotiations between the government and the IMF were going well and it was expected to get positive news in this regard in the near future. He also expressed his confidence on the business community and hoped that they would play their part in improving the economy.

The minister blamed the former government of PTI for bringing the economy into shambles prevalent today. Ishaq Dar said the government would take suggestions from the business community on the upcoming budget.

He stressed that manpower exports, remittances, and foreign reserves had to be increased to restore the economy.

On this occasion, the newly elected president of the Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) Ahmed Waheed said that the formation of an industrial park was very important for industrial development in Islamabad.

Ahmed Waheed said that there was an economic crisis in the country at present, but by resolving LCs and other issues, the government could move towards economic stability.

He said that the business community should feel that the government was seriously committed to industrialization in the country.

On this occasion, the President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari once again raised the demand for an industrial park in Islamabad and said that this was a long-standing demand of the businessmen of Islamabad.

Representative of Pakistan Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Sohail Malik also gave suggestions for the improvement of the country's economy.