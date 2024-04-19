- Home
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb attends roundtable with investors
Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb Attends Roundtable With Investors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday attended the roundtable with investors
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday attended the roundtable with investors.
Highlighted Pakistan’s stable macroeconomic indicators including declining inflation, stable currency, strong growth of agriculture sector, strong remittances, rising forex reserves and buoyant stock market, said a press release issued here.
Stated that country wanted to enter into a larger and extended programme with IMF. Discussed key priorities of the Government around taxation, energy sector reforms and privatization programme.
Noted that World Bank focus on climate change, digitalization and human capital aligned with priorities of the Government.
