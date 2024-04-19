Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday briefed the Moody's investors on key economic indicators and macro-economic stabilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday briefed the Moody's investors on key economic indicators and macro-economic stabilization.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Moody's Investor Service on the sidelines of IMF/World Bank Spring meetings, said a press release issued here.

The Minister briefed them about key economic indicators and how macro-economic stabilization has been achieved after entering into Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Highlighted key priorities of the government around tax reforms, energy sector reforms and privatization agenda.

Indicated intention of the government to tap international capital markets with a focus on Middle East and China.

Addressed key questions related to inflation, level of foreign exchange reserves, debt repayments, external account vulnerability and domestic liquidity.

Hoped that rating agency would upgrade credit rating of the country soon.