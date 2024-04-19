Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb Briefes Moody's Investors On Key Economic Indicators

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb briefes Moody's investors on key economic indicators

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday briefed the Moody's investors on key economic indicators and macro-economic stabilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday briefed the Moody's investors on key economic indicators and macro-economic stabilization.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Moody's Investor Service on the sidelines of IMF/World Bank Spring meetings, said a press release issued here.

The Minister briefed them about key economic indicators and how macro-economic stabilization has been achieved after entering into Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Highlighted key priorities of the government around tax reforms, energy sector reforms and privatization agenda.

Indicated intention of the government to tap international capital markets with a focus on Middle East and China.

Addressed key questions related to inflation, level of foreign exchange reserves, debt repayments, external account vulnerability and domestic liquidity.

Hoped that rating agency would upgrade credit rating of the country soon.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Exchange China Bank Middle East Market Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow

Pakistan all set to face New Zealand tomorrow

12 minutes ago
 Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick ci ..

Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack

21 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent mea ..

DC Matiari chairs emergency meeting to prevent measles epidemic

22 minutes ago
 ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally

ACS leads dengue prevention campaign rally

22 minutes ago
 Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: ..

Security plan finalized for by elections in NA 44: DPO

22 minutes ago
 Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as ..

Duplantis to unleash 'inner' pole vault contest as Olympics beckon

22 minutes ago
Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for ..

Admin accords priority to clean drinking water for citizens: Commissioner

22 minutes ago
 PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

PTI gets court permission to hold rally in NA-119

24 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

24 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results

24 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ord ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders completing PIC modular the ..

24 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multi ..

Deputy Commissioners imposed section 144 for multiple events in Abbottabad, Hari ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business