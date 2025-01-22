- Home
Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb Meets Malaysian PM, Chief Advisor BD On Sidelines Of WEF
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met with Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim and Bangladesh Interim Government's Chief Advisor, Dr. Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday met with Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim and Bangladesh Interim Government's Chief Advisor, Dr. Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The minister attended the opening dinner of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025, hosted by Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Hilde Schwab, Chairperson of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, said a press release.
The finance minister also met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Hilde Schwab and Anita Zaidi, President of Gender Equality at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
They discussed collaborative efforts undertaken in improving nutrition, health, and polio eradication.
The minister apprised the foundation of the Government of Pakistan's commitment to advancing these vital health initiatives and its partnership with the foundation.
He also met with Yuvraj Narayan, Deputy CEO and CFO, and Rizwan Soomar, CEO and MD of DP World.
Discussions focused on enhancing infrastructure and logistical frameworks in Pakistan to boost trade.
Muhammad Aurangzeb assured that the government values its partnerships in B2B and B2G collaboration and looks forward to advancing collaborative projects.
The Minister also met Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON, and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, on the sidelines of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum.
The discussions focused on the expansion of existing cooperation in fintech services and the broadening of digital inclusivity in Pakistan.
