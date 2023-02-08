Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar commends WB support in flood recovery, rehabilitation

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday commended the support of World Bank in flood recovery, and rehabilitation efforts and assured full support to the WB-funded development projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday commended the support of World Bank in flood recovery, and rehabilitation efforts and assured full support to the WB-funded development projects in Pakistan.

The minister said this while meeting Regional Director World Bank Mathew Verghis, who called on the former, and discussed macroeconomic framework and future development roadmap, said a press release issued here.

The regional director appreciated the efforts of the government in tackling the challenging economic situation and offered the full support of the World Bank for economic stabilization.