Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb On Cutting Government Expenditures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2024 | 11:05 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb on cutting government expenditures

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the government aims to cut its expenditures in order to bring economic stability to the country, saying that an Inter-Ministerial Committee has been constituted in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the government aims to cut its expenditures in order to bring economic stability to the country, saying that an Inter-Ministerial Committee has been constituted in this regard.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee will present a report to the Prime Minister in the next two months on the dissolution of ministries. He said that the PM has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee under my chairmanship regarding cutting off government expenses while talking to a private news channel.

He said the committee's aim is to devise a plan for dissolving the ministries. The Prime Minister had already announced the closure of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-Pwd).

 

“Prime Minister, without waiting for the report of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, had already announced to close Pak-Pwd as their salaries were not a problem, but corruption was found in PSDP ongoing and previous projects," he added.

We could save Rs 650 billion if PIA were privatized 10 years ago and could have diverted these funds to other sectors, he said. He said that we have to take practical steps to boost the country's economy towards stability and to increase the revenue target further, up to 30 percent. 

The registration process for retailers has also started, and every segment should contribute their share to achieve this target, he said. Our main focus is to collect maximum tax from the property and real estate sectors, for which we would eliminate the loophole being faced regarding tax collection, he stressed.

He also added that we will work with our collision partner and take advantage of the Pakistan People's Party’s (PPP) private-public partnership program they have opted for in Sindh province. The funds of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) had been increased by up to 27 percent, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister From Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PIA Billion

Recent Stories

CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufactur ..

CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufacturers against CCP fines

13 minutes ago
 PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024 ..

PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-25

13 minutes ago
 ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transp ..

ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes

13 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bi ..

Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bilateral relations

12 minutes ago
 Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's dem ..

Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise

13 minutes ago
 Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Ra ..

Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Rana Mashhood

12 minutes ago
Abdul Aziz Junejo’s book launching ceremony on J ..

Abdul Aziz Junejo’s book launching ceremony on June 23

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $ 14.41 bln

12 minutes ago
 Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agric ..

Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agriculture, IT sectors

12 minutes ago
 Chinese Minister arrives in Islamabad on 3-day vis ..

Chinese Minister arrives in Islamabad on 3-day visit

12 minutes ago
 ISSI-MEMO co-host webinar on “The Future of Pale ..

ISSI-MEMO co-host webinar on “The Future of Palestinian Refugees”

12 minutes ago
 No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business