Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting on telecom sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday chaired a meeting during which discussions were held on Telecom sector in general and Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) in particular.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, secretaries of finance, privatization and IT & Telecom participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the finance minister underscored the significance of this sector and emphasized that the nominee directors of the government on the Board of PTCL must make an active contribution for the best possible performance of the PTCL.