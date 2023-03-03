Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammd Ishaq Dar brushes aside rumors of default, smashes PTI for weakening economy

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammd Ishaq Dar said here on Friday that there was no chance of default despite the fact that the country was passing through a precarious situation.

"Pakistan has not defaulted nor would it default. Yes, we were at a precarious position and we are passing through it," the federal minister said while addressing a press conference here.

He said, although the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) depleted to $2.8 billion, the national reserves were still at $ 9 billion.

He said it was strange that Imran Khan has been talking about the default of and on despite the fact that he himself was responsible for bringing the economy to this position during his 42 months of government.

It was his finance minister who was caught advising the provincial minister KP not to cooperate with the federal government and let not the issue with International Monetary Fund (IMF) be resolved.

He said, when the incumbent government took over, it was left with options either to save politics or the country, and it had chosen the second one, which was an appreciable decision.

He said, in other parts of the world when any country faces issues of national interest, the opposition joins hands with the government to resolve it, however the situation is contrary in Pakistan.

He said, instead of joining hands to think about how to steer through the crisis, Imran Khan only knows how to criticize the government and inflict losses on the country.

He said when Imran Khan speaks negatively, it is noted worldwide and have impact on markets.

