Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Welcomes APM Terminals’ Investment Offer

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday welcomed APM Terminals' commitment to invest in Pakistan and assured full support in facilitating the Group and providing them with a level-playing and investment-friendly climate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday welcomed APM Terminals' commitment to invest in Pakistan and assured full support in facilitating the Group and providing them with a level-playing and investment-friendly climate.

The minister was talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen who called on him here, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

The call-on meeting was also attended by Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark, Rene Piil Pedersen, Managing Director A.P. Moller Maersk Singapore, Ahmed Hassan, SVP of A.

P. Moller Maersk Group, and Sander Riemersma, Head of Portfolio Strategy APM Terminals.

The discussion focused on the progress made as a follow-up on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month between government of Pakistan and government of Denmark to enhance bilateral cooperation and accelerate sustainable economic growth through promoting and enhancing green and sustainable Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment.

Keith Svendsen briefed the Minister on APM Terminals’ business portfolio and its plans for building port infrastructure in Pakistan for enhanced revenue growth and improvement in regional trade and connectivity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Progress Singapore Denmark Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s effort ..

Chief of Australian Army lauds Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku fo ..

Pakistan’s climate delegation arrives in Baku for COP29,

8 minutes ago
 realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 ..

Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..

33 minutes ago
 vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and D ..

Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 “OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Di ..

“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”

45 minutes ago
 The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R- ..

The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..

53 minutes ago
Philippines' FDI net inflows drop by 14.5. pct in ..

Philippines' FDI net inflows drop by 14.5. pct in August

8 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feed ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

8 minutes ago
 PM joins Muslim world leaders at Arab-Islamic Summ ..

PM joins Muslim world leaders at Arab-Islamic Summit to press for Gaza ceasefire

8 minutes ago
 U19 players to undergo skills, fitness camp at Kar ..

U19 players to undergo skills, fitness camp at Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Paris agreement climate goals 'in great peril', wa ..

Paris agreement climate goals 'in great peril', warns UN

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 13 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 13 paisa against dollar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business