Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Welcomes APM Terminals’ Investment Offer
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday welcomed APM Terminals' commitment to invest in Pakistan and assured full support in facilitating the Group and providing them with a level-playing and investment-friendly climate
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb here on Monday welcomed APM Terminals' commitment to invest in Pakistan and assured full support in facilitating the Group and providing them with a level-playing and investment-friendly climate.
The minister was talking to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen who called on him here, according to press release issued by finance ministry.
The call-on meeting was also attended by Jakob Linulf, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan, Ambassador Shoaib Sarwar, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Denmark, Rene Piil Pedersen, Managing Director A.P. Moller Maersk Singapore, Ahmed Hassan, SVP of A.
P. Moller Maersk Group, and Sander Riemersma, Head of Portfolio Strategy APM Terminals.
The discussion focused on the progress made as a follow-up on the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month between government of Pakistan and government of Denmark to enhance bilateral cooperation and accelerate sustainable economic growth through promoting and enhancing green and sustainable Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment.
Keith Svendsen briefed the Minister on APM Terminals’ business portfolio and its plans for building port infrastructure in Pakistan for enhanced revenue growth and improvement in regional trade and connectivity.
