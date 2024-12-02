Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb apprises FCDO of structural reforms program

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday apprised the Director General of Humanitarian and Development at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Ms. Melinda Bohannaon of the government’s stabilization and structural reforms program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday apprised the Director General of Humanitarian and Development at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Ms. Melinda Bohannaon of the government’s stabilization and structural reforms program.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, during the meeting with finance minister, Ms. Melinda Bohannaon was accompanied by Ms. Jo Moir, Development Director, and Louie Dane, Senior Economist.

Senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting, the statement added.

He outlined key initiatives, including the privatization agenda, rightsizing of the federal government, pension reforms, and reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He highlighted that the quarter 1 tax revenues (YOY) increased by 25.

6% in FY 25.

Ms. Bohannaon appreciated the government’s comprehensive reforms program and assured the full support to FCDO.

The Federal Minister further shared details about the upcoming ten year Country Partnership Framework with the World Bank (WB), noting that Pakistan will be the first country to enter such a framework.

He emphasized that the framework will address existential challenges, including population growth, child stunting and climate change, underscoring the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

Both the Minister and Ms. Bohannaon agreed on the importance of adopting a responsive and proactive approach to reforms.

The minister also emphasized the need to stay the course to ensure that the reform initiatives achieve lasting impact and contribute to Pakistan’s long-term economic and social development.