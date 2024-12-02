Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Apprises FCDO Of Structural Reforms Program

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb apprises FCDO of structural reforms program

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday apprised the Director General of Humanitarian and Development at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Ms. Melinda Bohannaon of the government’s stabilization and structural reforms program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday apprised the Director General of Humanitarian and Development at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Ms. Melinda Bohannaon of the government’s stabilization and structural reforms program.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, during the meeting with finance minister, Ms. Melinda Bohannaon was accompanied by Ms. Jo Moir, Development Director, and Louie Dane, Senior Economist.

Senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting, the statement added.

He outlined key initiatives, including the privatization agenda, rightsizing of the federal government, pension reforms, and reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs). He highlighted that the quarter 1 tax revenues (YOY) increased by 25.

6% in FY 25.

Ms. Bohannaon appreciated the government’s comprehensive reforms program and assured the full support to FCDO.

The Federal Minister further shared details about the upcoming ten year Country Partnership Framework with the World Bank (WB), noting that Pakistan will be the first country to enter such a framework.

He emphasized that the framework will address existential challenges, including population growth, child stunting and climate change, underscoring the government’s commitment to sustainable development.

Both the Minister and Ms. Bohannaon agreed on the importance of adopting a responsive and proactive approach to reforms.

The minister also emphasized the need to stay the course to ensure that the reform initiatives achieve lasting impact and contribute to Pakistan’s long-term economic and social development.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan UK World Bank From Government

Recent Stories

KP cabinet approves action plan for resolution of ..

KP cabinet approves action plan for resolution of Kurram Issue

29 seconds ago
 Balochistan Assembly's PAC directed finance depart ..

Balochistan Assembly's PAC directed finance department to get details of account ..

30 seconds ago
 Gov't Hajj Scheme receives over 54,000 application ..

Gov't Hajj Scheme receives over 54,000 applications nationwide

2 hours ago
 KP cabinet decides to declare instigators in Kurra ..

KP cabinet decides to declare instigators in Kurram as terrorists; take decisive ..

2 hours ago
 Moon of Jamadi-us-Sani not sighted, first day to b ..

Moon of Jamadi-us-Sani not sighted, first day to begin on Wednesday

2 hours ago
 NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consum ..

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers

2 hours ago
Two people, including a minor injured in wild Bea ..

Two people, including a minor injured in wild Bear attack in IIOJK

2 hours ago
 CDA vows high-tech crackdown on encroachments

CDA vows high-tech crackdown on encroachments

2 hours ago
 Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become empl ..

Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees

2 hours ago
 Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget st ..

Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget standoff

2 hours ago
 25 gangs busted, 526 POs arrested during 2024

25 gangs busted, 526 POs arrested during 2024

2 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business