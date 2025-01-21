Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb briefs Chairman SNB on Pakistan’s economic progress

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Saeed bin Mohammad Al Ghamdi, Chairman of the Saudi National Bank on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Saeed bin Mohammad Al Ghamdi, Chairman of the Saudi National Bank on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the finance minister briefed the Chairman SNB on Pakistan’s recent economic progress and the country’s improved international financial ratings, said a press release.

The two dignitaries discussed potential avenues for enhanced financial cooperation between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a particular focus on strengthening collaboration in the banking sector.

Both sides expressed their commitment to deepening economic ties for mutual benefit.