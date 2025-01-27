- Home
- Business
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, UNDP representative discuss co ..
Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, UNDP Representative Discuss Collaboration Initiatives
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan, Dr. Samuel Rizk here Monday to discuss UNDP’s ongoing initiatives and collaborations with both the public and private sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan, Dr. Samuel Rizk here Monday to discuss UNDP’s ongoing initiatives and collaborations with both the public and private sectors.
During the meeting, Dr. Rizk provided an overview of UNDP’s diverse initiatives across multiple sectors, including social development, climate resiliency, energy transition, digital transformation, and improving efficiency within the public sector.
These efforts are aimed at driving sustainable development, enhancing Pakistan’s resilience to climate change, and fostering long-term social and economic progress, according to press release issued by finance ministry.
Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged the importance of these initiatives and emphasized the need for well-structured, investable, and bankable projects that are monitored and reported according to international standards.
He underlined that the success of such projects depends on proper planning, transparent reporting, and alignment with the country’s overarching development goals.
The Finance Minister also expressed his appreciation for the technical and financial support being provided by UNDP in priority sectors.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth, with a particular focus on addressing key challenges such as population growth, stunting, and climate change. He emphasized that these areas are central to the government’s broader strategy for socio-economic development.
Senator Aurangzeb further highlighted the recently signed 10-year country partnership programme between Pakistan and the World Bank, which aims to promote inclusive and sustainable growth by building human capital, fostering durable private sector growth, and enhancing the country’s economic, social, and environmental resilience.
He stressed that these initiatives will complement UNDP’s work in Pakistan and align with the government’s long-term objectives.
Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration and partnership to address the critical development challenges facing Pakistan, particularly in the areas of climate change, social development, and public sector efficiency.
Recent Stories
ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App
DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum
Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission
Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber
Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus
Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder
Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages
More Stories From Business
-
Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder59 minutes ago
-
SECP seeks feedback on Research Analyst Regulations, 201542 minutes ago
-
SDPI hosts Electric Vehicle Summit 202550 minutes ago
-
Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering2 hours ago
-
LCCI welcomes SBP's decision to cut discount rate48 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister meets PBC delegation to discuss issues faces by Businesses2 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mixed as tariff fears return, new AI programme emerges48 minutes ago
-
Guiding principles for PSDP 2025-26 approved3 hours ago
-
SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent3 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,360 more points3 hours ago
-
PBC shares fiscal policy proposals with finance minister3 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs300 per tola3 hours ago