Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, UNDP Representative Discuss Collaboration Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, UNDP representative discuss collaboration initiatives

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan, Dr. Samuel Rizk here Monday to discuss UNDP’s ongoing initiatives and collaborations with both the public and private sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Pakistan, Dr. Samuel Rizk here Monday to discuss UNDP’s ongoing initiatives and collaborations with both the public and private sectors.

During the meeting, Dr. Rizk provided an overview of UNDP’s diverse initiatives across multiple sectors, including social development, climate resiliency, energy transition, digital transformation, and improving efficiency within the public sector.

These efforts are aimed at driving sustainable development, enhancing Pakistan’s resilience to climate change, and fostering long-term social and economic progress, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged the importance of these initiatives and emphasized the need for well-structured, investable, and bankable projects that are monitored and reported according to international standards.

He underlined that the success of such projects depends on proper planning, transparent reporting, and alignment with the country’s overarching development goals.

The Finance Minister also expressed his appreciation for the technical and financial support being provided by UNDP in priority sectors.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth, with a particular focus on addressing key challenges such as population growth, stunting, and climate change. He emphasized that these areas are central to the government’s broader strategy for socio-economic development.

Senator Aurangzeb further highlighted the recently signed 10-year country partnership programme between Pakistan and the World Bank, which aims to promote inclusive and sustainable growth by building human capital, fostering durable private sector growth, and enhancing the country’s economic, social, and environmental resilience.

He stressed that these initiatives will complement UNDP’s work in Pakistan and align with the government’s long-term objectives.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration and partnership to address the critical development challenges facing Pakistan, particularly in the areas of climate change, social development, and public sector efficiency.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

ADGM launches all-in-one mobile App

5 minutes ago
 DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

DAE signs agreement with K2 Aviation

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 'By the Star' forum

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agr ..

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of 'Girass Agricultural' company

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange signs MoU with Iraqi Securities Commission

35 minutes ago
 Funeral of martyred police official offered in Pol ..

Funeral of martyred police official offered in Police Lines Khyber

6 minutes ago
Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan wat ..

Tarar assures resolution of Sindh, Balochistan water concerns in Senate

6 minutes ago
 Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente exten ..

Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract

6 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presiden ..

PM congratulates Lukashenko on victory in presidential election of Belarus

6 minutes ago
 Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s s ..

Banks urged to halt branch closures in Sindh’s smaller cities

46 minutes ago
 Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

Lessons from PIA’s Paris ad blunder

59 minutes ago
 Lebanese try again to return to southern border vi ..

Lebanese try again to return to southern border villages

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business