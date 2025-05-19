- Home
- Business
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lists impact-linked initiatives ..
Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Lists Impact-linked Initiatives For Climate Resilience, Population Stabilisation As Top Development Priorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:02 PM
Ederal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Monday, prioritised initiatives on climate resilience and Population stabilisation as top development preferences
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Monday, prioritised initiatives on climate resilience and Population stabilisation as top development preferences.
Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting on Monday with a high-level delegation from Deloitte, led by Mr. Richard Longstaff, Managing Director and Head of Energy /Critical Minerals, and Sofyan Yusufi, Partner at Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory Government and Public Services, said a press release issued here.
The meeting was a follow-up to earlier discussions held on the sidelines of the IMF / World Bank Spring Meetings 2025 in Washington D.C., where avenues for collaboration in critical minerals, energy sector reforms, privatization, and the operationalization of the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) were explored.
Welcoming the Deloitte team to Pakistan, the Finance Minister appreciated their continued engagement and interest in supporting Pakistan’s development priorities. He emphasized the government’s commitment to leveraging private sector expertise to fast-track structural reforms and promote productivity and export-led economic growth.
The meeting focused on the operationalisation of the CPF and leveraging Deloitte’s technical advisory and global experience for Pakistan’s ongoing initiatives, which should be outcome based and standardized, streamlined project development in different sectors, including health, climate, energy, mining and minerals and the public-private initiatives.
The delegation apprised the Minister of their upcoming meetings with key stakeholders, including officials from the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).
The Finance Minister shared insights from his recent meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga, highlighting Pakistan’s commitment to responsible and transparent utilization of financing. He reaffirmed that the government is focused on two overarching national priorities — climate resilience and population management — both of which are being supported through significant funding, including the recently approved Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) of $1.3 billion.
“At this stage of our reform journey, what Pakistan needs is not financing — it is strategic, tactical support and global expertise from our bilateral and multilateral partners,” remarked the Minister.
The meeting also included an in-depth discussion on structuring future collaboration and defining key priority areas where Deloitte’s assistance could be instrumental. The Deloitte team expressed strong appreciation for the positive economic indicators emerging from Pakistan and reiterated their commitment to working closely with the Government of Pakistan to support its reform and development agenda.
The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain close coordination in the weeks ahead and to work jointly on identifying actionable, high-impact, outcome based initiatives that align with Pakistan’s economic development and transformation vision.
Recent Stories
Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development ..
KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines
Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army
Ben Stokes dismisses criticism over England team’s golf habits
Asif Raza Mir opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-i ..
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lists impac ..
Senate body on Housing & Works to hold meeting on Tuesday
ATC adjourns PTI protest cases, orders witnesses in I-9 case
PM's decision to entrust leadership of diplomatic delegation to Bilawal is histo ..
More Stories From Business
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lists impact-linked initiatives ..4 minutes ago
-
GCSI UK, TDAP delegation discuss bilateral cooperation with LCCI32 minutes ago
-
JWEC Member visits Sundar Industrial Estate36 minutes ago
-
SIFC has attracted record foreign investment, NA informed36 minutes ago
-
Pak, Belarus to deepen industrial, textile ties, Commerce Minister highlights, JVs Potential44 minutes ago
-
SECP issues Consultation paper on promoting Shariah-Compliant intermediaries1 hour ago
-
FDA to auction commercial plots, public utility sites on 21st3 hours ago
-
Cherat Cement proposes use of solid waste as alternative fuel4 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar53 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 40 points5 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.4,000 to Rs.342,500 per tola5 hours ago
-
Pakistan strengthens commitment to GIs, for sustainable export growth: Commerce Minister5 hours ago