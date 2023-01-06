UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Felicitates President AIIB On Assuming Second Term

January 06, 2023

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar felicitates President AIIB on assuming second term

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development.

He said this during a virtual meeting with Jin Liqun, President Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank (AIIB), said a press release issued here.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar extended felicitations to the President AIIB for assuming his second term as the bank's President. The Minister hoped that the Bank will continue to progress under his able leadership.

He highlighted the deep rooted friendship between the Bank and Pakistan for supporting Pakistan in difficult times.

The Finance Minister highlighted the economic outlook of the country and said that the present Government inherited a weak economic legacy but is focusing on fixing things in the right direction.

The Finance Minister also apprised the President AIIB of damages caused by the floods in Pakistan and its impact on the economy of Pakistan. The forthcoming Donor's Conference in Geneva was also discussed in the meeting. The Finance Minister also extended invitation to the President AIIB to visit Pakistan in 2023.

President AIIB lauded the relationship between Pakistan and the AIIB and appreciated Pakistan for being an excellent member of the AIIB.

The President appreciated the economic policies and reforms of the present government for the social uplift of the masses.

He highlighted the role of AIIB in infrastructure development projects and investment and extended AIIB's complete support and cooperation to Pakistan.

The Finance Minister thanked the President AIIB for his continuous support to Pakistan for the sustainable economic development of the country.

