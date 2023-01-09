Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar appreciates WB support for flood-hit Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday appreciated the World Bank for providing financial and technical support to cope with the challenge posed by the floods in Pakistan.

The minister said this during a meeting with World Bank Vice President Martin Raiser on the sidelines of International Conference on 'Climate Resilient Pakistan' in Geneva, according to a Finance Ministry tweet.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Dar in a tweet thanked Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) President Muhammad Al- Jasser for providing support to Pakistan in its post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts.

United States Agency for International Development Deputy Administrator Ms Isobel Coleman also called on the finance minister, and discussed modalities of international support for reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-hit people and areas of the country.