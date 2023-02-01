Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to deliberate on 8th Pak-Uzbek JMC

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here on Wednesday, chaired a preparatory meeting on the 8th Pak-Uzbek Joint Ministerial Commission(JMC), here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here on Wednesday, chaired a preparatory meeting on the 8th Pak-Uzbek Joint Ministerial Commission(JMC), here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, secretaries of Commerce, Economic Affairs Division (EAD), and senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting, said a press statement issued by the ministry.

The meeting deliberated on the proposed plan of the Joint Ministerial Conference between Pakistan and Uzbekistan scheduled in Uzbekistan.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar would lead the Pakistani delegation and co-chair the conference.

The conference aims to cement bilateral relations between the two countries in a number of fields including trade, commerce, railways, investment, agriculture, science & technology, etc.

Trans- Afghanistan Rail and Road project, Raising of Trade volume up to $1 billion, cooperation in banking and textile sectors between both countries, export/import facilitation, are included in the agenda of the conference.

