Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Stresses Reinvigorating Role Of PDF, SOEs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday stressed the need to reinvigorate the role of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Saturday stressed the need to reinvigorate the role of Pakistan Development Fund Limited (PDFL) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Chairing a meeting on PDFL and SOEs, the minister stressed for considering their business plan, governance structure and financial viability with the concept of accountability to safeguard public assets.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The meeting reviewed the role of PDFL and SOEs and discussed modalities for bringing improvement in the governance of SOEs and line ministries.

The meeting also discussed restructuring of PDFL in order to revitalize its role to promote infrastructure in the country.

