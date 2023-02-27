Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar urges for immediate implementation of austerity measures

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 08:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here on Monday stressed all the concerned to ensure and expedite implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and devotion in their ranks without any exception.

Chairing the first meeting of the Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures, the minister highlighted the challenging economic situation in the country, said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Committee reviewed the implementation of the decisions of the Cabinet on austerity measures.

On this occasion, Secretary Finance gave a presentation on the decisions and their implementation status. He informed the Committee that Ministries/Divisions were already working on these measures and instructions had been issued for immediate compliance and reporting of any exemption and violation of these decisions.

The Committee directed all Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) to implement 15 percent cut in their current budgets, the statement added. It was decided that the use of teleconferences must be encouraged for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The Committee conveyed that the decision to withdraw the use of luxury vehicles by the Cabinet members and government officials be implemented with no exemption in any case.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries and senior officers.

