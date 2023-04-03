Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar , Hawkins exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and High Commissioner of Australia, Neil Hawkins discussed the existing level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties, cooperation in trade, economic and investment fields.

They discussed these while in a called on meeting, said a press release issued here by finance division.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed Neil Hawkins and highlighted the friendly relations between the two countries.

The Finance Minister briefed the envoy about the current economic outlook of the country and apprised of pragmatic policy reforms initiated by the government for the socio-economic uplift of the masses as well as economic progress and development of the country.

The Finance Minister commended Australian support for relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees in Pakistan.

The High Commissioner informed that the entire amount pledged by the Australian Government had been disbursed.

The Finance Minister apprised the High commissioner of the progress in talks held with the IMF Mission.

High Commissioner of Australia, extending greetings on the Holy month of Ramdan, shared his views about the deep rooted friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia.

He further shared the willingness to boost the ties further in terms of trade and investment. The Envoy also apprised the Minister that 100,000 strong Pakistan Diaspora and 15,000 Pakistani students in Australia are playing an important role in bringing the two countries closed.

The High Commissioner also appreciated the policies and programs of the government for socio-economic development and economic growth.

He stated that Australia wanted to see Pakistan as a strong, peaceful and prosperous country.