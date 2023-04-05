Close
Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chairs 6th Meeting Of NTC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired 6th meeting of National Tax Council

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired 6th meeting of National Tax Council.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Engr. Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Finance Minister Balochistan, S.M Ahsen Tanveer, Minister for Industries Punjab, Himayatullah Khan, Adviser to the CM KP on Finance, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Special Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, Provincial Finance Secretaries and other senior officers from Finance Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The meeting considered and approved the recommendations of Executive Committee of the NTC dated 28.03.2023, regarding draft Place of Provision of Service Rules, which is a major milestone towards GST harmonization across the country.

The approval will help achieve the prior actions for the World Bank funded RISE program.

The NTC decided with the consensus that the Place of Provision of Service Rules will take effect from May 1, 2023 after approval by the respective provincial cabinets.

However, exclusion of electric power transmission from the list of goods by FBR, for which Sales Tax Act is required to be amended through Finance Bill, will take effect from July 1, 2023.

In conclusion, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated the stakeholders for building consensus and for settlement of the harmonization of GST in the country.

