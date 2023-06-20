UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chairs Meeting Of CCoIGCT

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting of CCoIGCT

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

Federal Minister for Power Khuram Dastagir Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Attorney General of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law and Justice, and other senior officers attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The CCoIGCT considered a summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs about the Framework Agreement between the Governments of UAE and Pakistan with an aim to further strengthen the relations between the two countries in the Maritime Sector.

The CCoIGCT discussed the recommendations of the Framework Agreement Committee for a G2G agreement under Intergovernmental commercial transaction Act 2022 between the governments of UAE and Pakistan on ports and shipping.

The CCoGICT after detailed discussion recommended the draft Framework Agreement to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ishaq Dar UAE Commerce Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Chinese car maker to continue production despite c ..

Chinese car maker to continue production despite challenges

3 minutes ago
 Andrew Mitchell expresses deep grief over deaths i ..

Andrew Mitchell expresses deep grief over deaths in Greece boat incident

3 minutes ago
 Two die in road accident

Two die in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Govt unveils Economic Revival Plan to exploit Paki ..

Govt unveils Economic Revival Plan to exploit Pakistan's potential, facilitate i ..

6 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan announces Eid ul Azha h ..

The State Bank of Pakistan announces Eid ul Azha holidays on June 29, 30

1 minute ago
 Pakistan lose to Bangladesh in five-nation int'l b ..

Pakistan lose to Bangladesh in five-nation int'l basketball c'ship semifinal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.