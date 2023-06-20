Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting of CCoIGCT

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT)

Federal Minister for Power Khuram Dastagir Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Attorney General of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law and Justice, and other senior officers attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The CCoIGCT considered a summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs about the Framework Agreement between the Governments of UAE and Pakistan with an aim to further strengthen the relations between the two countries in the Maritime Sector.

The CCoIGCT discussed the recommendations of the Framework Agreement Committee for a G2G agreement under Intergovernmental commercial transaction Act 2022 between the governments of UAE and Pakistan on ports and shipping.

The CCoGICT after detailed discussion recommended the draft Framework Agreement to the Federal Cabinet for approval.