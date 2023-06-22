Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT).

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Attorney General of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law and Justice, and other senior officers attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The CCoIGCT considered summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding recommendations of the negotiation committee on the commercial agreement to be signed between KPT and AD Ports UAE.

It was informed that the negotiation committee constituted by CCoIGCT held its meetings on 19th ,20th and 21st June, 2023 under the chairmanship of the Minister for Maritime Affairs and negotiated the commercial agreement for acquiring operation, maintenance and development rights of the Container Terminal by the AD Ports UAE.

The CCoIGCT after detailed discussion and comparative evaluation of the ToRs, recommended the commercial agreement for approval by the federal cabinet.

