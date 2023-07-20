Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews progress of outsourcing of airports' operations

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to review the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports' operations, at Finance Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee to review the progress of work related to outsourcing of airports' operations, at Finance Division.

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Law & Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, CEO Public Private Partnership Authority, DG Pakistan CAA, IFC team and other government officials attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.� � � IFC, transaction advisor apprised the meeting of the progress on the working.

The meeting unanimously decided and allowed the Ministry of Aviation to proceed further for tendering of the outsourcing of the first airport i.e. Islamabad Airport in order to improve service delivery in line with the best industry practices.