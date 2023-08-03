Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Thursday.

The CCoIGCT considered a summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding the Commercial Agreement between AD Ports UAE and KPT for Out-sourcing of Bulk and General Cargo East Wharf Karachi Port operations, said a press release issued here.

The CCoIGCT discussion approved the price Discovery Mechanism in the light of the discussion and constituted a committee to negotiate and frame a commercial agreement to be signed between the nominated agencies of the UAE and Pakistan for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at West Wharf, Karachi Port.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Special Secretary Finance, Chairman KPT and his team and other senior government officers attended the meeting.