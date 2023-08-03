Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chairs CCoIGCT Meeting

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIGCT meeting

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT) on Thursday.

The CCoIGCT considered a summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding the Commercial Agreement between AD Ports UAE and KPT for Out-sourcing of Bulk and General Cargo East Wharf Karachi Port operations, said a press release issued here.

The CCoIGCT discussion approved the price Discovery Mechanism in the light of the discussion and constituted a committee to negotiate and frame a commercial agreement to be signed between the nominated agencies of the UAE and Pakistan for the development of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at West Wharf, Karachi Port.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Maritime Affairs, Secretary Law & Justice, Special Secretary Finance, Chairman KPT and his team and other senior government officers attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ishaq Dar UAE Price Khurram Dastgir Khan Government Cabinet Agreement Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Trump to appear in court, accused of endangering U ..

Trump to appear in court, accused of endangering US democracy

6 minutes ago
 Reference against Sindh CM Sindh transferred to An ..

Reference against Sindh CM Sindh transferred to Anti-Corruption Court

6 minutes ago
 China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions That Impact on ..

China Opposes Unilateral Sanctions That Impact on Food Security - Envoy to UN

6 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Supports ECOWAS Efforts to Free Ni ..

Blinken Says US Supports ECOWAS Efforts to Free Niger's Bazoum

6 minutes ago
 Coup backers rally across Niger

Coup backers rally across Niger

11 minutes ago
 Information Ministry, SLIC sign MoUs to provide he ..

Information Ministry, SLIC sign MoUs to provide health cards to journalists, med ..

15 minutes ago
PM's opponents donning canisters in public to avoi ..

PM's opponents donning canisters in public to avoid their wrath: Marriyum Aurang ..

12 minutes ago
 Macron Not to Accept Ex-French Economy Minister as ..

Macron Not to Accept Ex-French Economy Minister as Von Der Leyen's Possible Heir ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Street Child win knockout round match

Pakistan Street Child win knockout round match

6 minutes ago
 US Military Classified Army Soldier Who Fled to No ..

US Military Classified Army Soldier Who Fled to North Korea as 'Embarrassment' - ..

6 minutes ago
 JUI Chief, Governor visits Bajaur, handed over com ..

JUI Chief, Governor visits Bajaur, handed over compensation cheques for blast vi ..

6 minutes ago
 Dutch Embassy in Niger Closed to Public Following ..

Dutch Embassy in Niger Closed to Public Following Coup

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business