Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Chairs Meeting On Reforms In Energy Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting on reforms in energy sector

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in the Energy Sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on reforms in the Energy Sector.

Minister of State for Petroleum Division Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, and senior officers from the Finance and Petroleum Division attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The meeting conversed about the ongoing issues in the Energy sector, particularly the issue of Circular debt in the gas sector, and discussed and finalized modalities and frameworks to be followed in order to bring sustainability in the energy sector including a reduction in the circular debt in the gas sector.

The finance minister reiterated the priority of the government to address the issues of the energy sector to improve the macro-economic indicators of Pakistan and to enhance the economic growth of the country.

