Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoP meeting to consider proposal of Privatisation Commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) to consider the proposal of the Privatisation Commission regarding the inclusion of Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd (PIACL) in the privatisation programme.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Federal secretaries and senior government officials attended the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The CCoP after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd (PIACL) in the list of active privatisation projects of the ongoing privatisation programme, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament.

Privatisation Division presented a summary of detailed updates regarding the privatization of the Roosevelt Hotel.

The CCoP after discussion gave concurrence to the Privatization Commission for hiring of Financial Adviser to process/structure transactions of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, an asset of PIA Investment Limited (PIA-IL).