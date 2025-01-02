- Home
- Business
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reviews REMIT progress
Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Reviews REMIT Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday chaired the 3rd meeting of Revenue Mobilization, Investment and Trade Programme (REMIT) Steering Committee
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday chaired the 3rd meeting of Revenue Mobilization, Investment and Trade Programme (REMIT) Steering Committee.
The meeting was aimed at reviewing the status and progress on the implementation of decisions taken by the Committee in its earlier meetings with regard to revenue mobilization, investment climate, trade and macro-economy, according to press release issued by finance ministry.
British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms Jane Marriott and senior leadership from key government ministries, including Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and Production, Board of Investment, FBR and REMIT’s implementing partners – World Bank, GCSI and ASI were also present.
The committee discussed the progress made by stakeholders across various sectors, focusing on strengthening macroeconomic stability and creating conditions conducive to high and sustained inclusive growth.
Areas reviewed included revenue mobilization, trade, investment climate, and macroeconomic governance, with a particular emphasis on addressing climate change challenges.
Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb commended the overall progress of the Programme and called for a more proactive and coordinated approach among implementing partners.
He urged the effective use of management and monitoring tools to ensure the successful completion of the Programme’s objectives.
The Minister also emphasized his personal commitment to overseeing the progress of activities and deliverables, ensuring that the Programme stays on track.
Recent Stories
Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory
Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..
Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs cabinet meeting, makes vital ..
PTI threat to Pakistan’s existence, economy; claims PML-N leader
SC fixes Imran Khan’s plea against rigging in general elections for hearing on ..
UAE President issues Emiri Decree appointing Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Pol ..
EmiratesGBC, Global Green Growth Institute partner to advance sustainable urban ..
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evalua ..
FO expresses serious concerns over Indian extra territorial, extra judicial kill ..
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 billion in the market
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI, KCCI to make joint efforts for formulation of economic policies30 minutes ago
-
'Uraan-Pakistan' to make country trillion-dollar economy by 2035: FCCI chief50 minutes ago
-
UK manufacturing activity narrows as of end-20241 hour ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 billion in the market9 minutes ago
-
Uzbek Ambassador, TDAP Chief Executive discuss bilateral trade1 hour ago
-
Global markets down on 1st trading day of new year9 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's manufacturing PMI falls further to 48.6 in December2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka stock index surpasses 16,000 mark for first time2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reviews REMIT progress1 minute ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 111 more points3 hours ago
-
Ways discussed to bolster Pak-US trade3 hours ago