Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reviews REMIT progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday chaired the 3rd meeting of Revenue Mobilization, Investment and Trade Programme (REMIT) Steering Committee.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing the status and progress on the implementation of decisions taken by the Committee in its earlier meetings with regard to revenue mobilization, investment climate, trade and macro-economy, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms Jane Marriott and senior leadership from key government ministries, including Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and Production, Board of Investment, FBR and REMIT’s implementing partners – World Bank, GCSI and ASI were also present.

The committee discussed the progress made by stakeholders across various sectors, focusing on strengthening macroeconomic stability and creating conditions conducive to high and sustained inclusive growth.

Areas reviewed included revenue mobilization, trade, investment climate, and macroeconomic governance, with a particular emphasis on addressing climate change challenges.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb commended the overall progress of the Programme and called for a more proactive and coordinated approach among implementing partners.

He urged the effective use of management and monitoring tools to ensure the successful completion of the Programme’s objectives.

The Minister also emphasized his personal commitment to overseeing the progress of activities and deliverables, ensuring that the Programme stays on track.

