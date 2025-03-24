Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to attend Boao Forum

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb departed for China on Monday to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025, schedule from March 25 to March 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb departed for China on Monday to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025, schedule from March 25 to March 28.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, during the forum, taking place in Boao, in Chinese southern province Hainan, Senator Auranzeb would participate in various high-level discussions and sessions, addressing Pakistan's economic landscape.

He will also meet with delegates and representatives from different countries attending the conference.

Additionally, the minister is scheduled to meet with commercial and investment banks' officials, as well as high-ranking Chinese authorities, during his visit.

Moreover, he will also interact with selected international and Chinese media representatives.