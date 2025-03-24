Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb Leaves For China To Attend Boao Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 11:55 PM

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to attend Boao Forum

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb departed for China on Monday to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025, schedule from March 25 to March 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb departed for China on Monday to attend the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025, schedule from March 25 to March 28.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, during the forum, taking place in Boao, in Chinese southern province Hainan, Senator Auranzeb would participate in various high-level discussions and sessions, addressing Pakistan's economic landscape.

He will also meet with delegates and representatives from different countries attending the conference.

Additionally, the minister is scheduled to meet with commercial and investment banks' officials, as well as high-ranking Chinese authorities, during his visit.

Moreover, he will also interact with selected international and Chinese media representatives.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 bill ..

Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..

56 seconds ago
 Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

6 minutes ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

6 minutes ago
 China economic resilience, growth strategy continu ..

China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital

6 minutes ago
 Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted ..

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..

17 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Aur ..

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..

6 minutes ago
New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments fo ..

New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom: APHC

6 minutes ago
 Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

6 minutes ago
 PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal ..

PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal & forensic evidence

6 minutes ago
 Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 6 ..

Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors

6 minutes ago
 Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tari ..

Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach

6 minutes ago
 Two injured in hand grenade blast

Two injured in hand grenade blast

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business