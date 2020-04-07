UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Industries And Production Hammad Azhar Grateful For Being Entrusted With New Portfolio

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 05:19 PM

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar grateful for being entrusted with new portfolio

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for entrusting him with the portfolio of industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for entrusting him with the portfolio of industries.

In a tweet, the minister said this was a heavy responsibility in current challenging times and prayed for strengthen and ability to overcome the difficulties.

"I am grateful to my leader for entrusting me with the portfolio of Industries. This is a heavy responsibility, especially during these challenging times. May Allah give us all the strength & ability to overcome all difficulties & lay foundations of a Naya Pakistan," Hammad tweeted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Naya Pakistan May All

Recent Stories

MoHAP Under-Secretary praises Emirates Health Serv ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May Change Urban Geographies, ..

4 minutes ago

Environmental pollution reduces due to lockdown

4 minutes ago

Global HR bodies demand immediate release of Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

Germany plans new curbs on foreign takeovers

2 minutes ago

Customs seize truckload of dry fruit in Rajanpur

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.