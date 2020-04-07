Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar grateful for being entrusted with new portfolio

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for entrusting him with the portfolio of industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for entrusting him with the portfolio of industries.

In a tweet, the minister said this was a heavy responsibility in current challenging times and prayed for strengthen and ability to overcome the difficulties.

"I am grateful to my leader for entrusting me with the portfolio of Industries. This is a heavy responsibility, especially during these challenging times. May Allah give us all the strength & ability to overcome all difficulties & lay foundations of a Naya Pakistan," Hammad tweeted.