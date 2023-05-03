UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqal Directs Ministries To Finalize Proposals For CPEC's JCC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqal directs ministries to finalize proposals for CPEC's JCC

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqal on Wednesday directed all ministries and divisions to finalize proposals for development projects for the meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in July 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqal on Wednesday directed all ministries and divisions to finalize proposals for development projects for the meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in July 2023.

The minister gave the directives while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the CPEC projects.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning, Chief Economist, CPEC Project Director, senior specialists of CPEC Secretariat, representatives of various ministries and divisions, officials of the Pakistan Embassy in China and Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, and other stakeholders, a press release said.

The minister was apprised about the progress of CPEC projects particularly after the 11th JCC meeting held in October 2022 and his recent visit to China. It is noted that in April last month, the minister visited China and held meetings with key Chinese officials to expedite the CPEC projects. The CPEC agreement was signed between Pakistan and China on July 5, 2013 during the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and 10 years will be completed in July this year.

The minister directed the stakeholders concerned to hold meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on a regular basis so that projects could be completed timely.

He also directed the ministries to finalize proposals with a concrete agenda for the upcoming JCC in which both countries would rejoice the 10 years of CPEC.

"Each ministry should prepare a report on its project that has economic and social benefits for Pakistan," the minister said while reiterating that the decade of CPEC should be celebrated very well while rejecting the negative propaganda against the mega project.

He said since the government came into power in April last year, the CPEC projects had been expedited. The first visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China was a clear indication that the government was committed to completing the CPEC projects which remained neglected by the previous regime, he added.

The minister also directed the relevant ministry to expedite work on the Special Economic Zones in order to gain a piece of the Chinese industry's relocation to Pakistan with low-cost production.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Visit CPEC Progress April July October Muslim All Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

14 minutes ago
 IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

IIUI bids farewell to Dr Ayaz Afsar

2 minutes ago
 Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling ..

Protesters Disrupt Blinken's Live Talk By Calling for Assange's Release

2 minutes ago
 MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with ..

MCCI welcomes restoration of Shalimar express with new coaches, low fares

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

20 minutes ago
 Moscow Appreciates Beijing's Unbiased Position on ..

Moscow Appreciates Beijing's Unbiased Position on Ukraine Crisis - Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.