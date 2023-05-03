Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqal on Wednesday directed all ministries and divisions to finalize proposals for development projects for the meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in July 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqal on Wednesday directed all ministries and divisions to finalize proposals for development projects for the meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in July 2023.

The minister gave the directives while chairing a meeting to review the progress of the CPEC projects.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning, Chief Economist, CPEC Project Director, senior specialists of CPEC Secretariat, representatives of various ministries and divisions, officials of the Pakistan Embassy in China and Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, and other stakeholders, a press release said.

The minister was apprised about the progress of CPEC projects particularly after the 11th JCC meeting held in October 2022 and his recent visit to China. It is noted that in April last month, the minister visited China and held meetings with key Chinese officials to expedite the CPEC projects. The CPEC agreement was signed between Pakistan and China on July 5, 2013 during the last Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government and 10 years will be completed in July this year.

The minister directed the stakeholders concerned to hold meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on a regular basis so that projects could be completed timely.

He also directed the ministries to finalize proposals with a concrete agenda for the upcoming JCC in which both countries would rejoice the 10 years of CPEC.

"Each ministry should prepare a report on its project that has economic and social benefits for Pakistan," the minister said while reiterating that the decade of CPEC should be celebrated very well while rejecting the negative propaganda against the mega project.

He said since the government came into power in April last year, the CPEC projects had been expedited. The first visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China was a clear indication that the government was committed to completing the CPEC projects which remained neglected by the previous regime, he added.

The minister also directed the relevant ministry to expedite work on the Special Economic Zones in order to gain a piece of the Chinese industry's relocation to Pakistan with low-cost production.