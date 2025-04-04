- Home
- Business
- Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal for civil ..
Federal Minister For Planning, Development And Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal For Civil Service Overhaul To Improve Delivery
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, here on Friday highlighted the need of rethinking civil service model established in 1973, citing the drastic changes in the environment and realities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, here on Friday highlighted the need of rethinking civil service model established in 1973, citing the drastic changes in the environment and realities.
The minister was chairing the Civil Services Reform Committee meeting, established by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to deliberate on a comprehensive restructuring plan aimed at transforming Pakistan’s bureaucracy to meet contemporary challenges.
According to a press release issued by the planning division, Minister Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of breaking down barriers of self-preservation within the system.
The meeting was attended by the senior officials from various key ministries, including the Ministry of Planning, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), and representatives from the Cabinet Secretariat.
He said the citizens were much more informed and empowered, as a result they expect much higher levels of service delivery adding that the country needed a civil service which is agile, proactive, performance focused and responsive to new realities.
During the discussions, the committee endorsed the introduction of a cluster-based system for restructuring, emphasizing the importance of addressing the challenges associated with inducting professionals in the public sector.
Minister Iqbal noted that the skill sets of many public sector officials were often misaligned with the demands of their roles in wake of changing times, stressing the need to adopt best practices from the corporate sector to bridge this gap and enhance efficiency within government institutions.
He pointed out the severe shortage of technical professionals across various ministries, emphasizing that it is critical to address this deficit to ensure that public sector organizations are equipped with the necessary expertise.
He further stressed the urgent need to expand occupational groups in technical fields, including engineering and information technology, to ensure a professional base in civil service for technical challenges.
Minister Iqbal emphasised that the logic of using English as a compulsory subject for entry into civil service should be reexamined as many talented students are rejected due to failing in English language paper.
He said if English were the defining criteria then our civil service should have been the best performing civil service in the world. We have used English as a language of discrimination against common citizen and majority of the population.
He proposed that urdu language should also be offered as a choice for compulsory subject for the Central Superior Services (CSS) exam. This will promote inclusivity and national ethos and elevate Urdu as the national language.
Recent Stories
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation
Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree
More Stories From Business
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal for civil ..3 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market3 hours ago
-
2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points3 hours ago
-
Shahid Imran hails reduction in electricity tariffs to boost industrial sector5 hours ago
-
FTO coordinator lauds tariff reduction, emphasizes role in promoting energy efficiency5 hours ago
-
With tariff war, Trump also reshapes how US treats allies3 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices up by 0.20pc6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 10 paisa against US Dollar3 hours ago
-
FPCCI leadership felicities compensation of Rs 3500 billion govt treasury8 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 April 20253 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago