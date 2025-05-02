Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal visits Abu Dhabi’s DGE; praises UAE’s digital reforms

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal paid an official visit to the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) in Abu Dhabi and met with its Chairman Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal paid an official visit to the Department of Government Enablement (DGE) in Abu Dhabi and met with its Chairman Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab.

The meeting focused on learning from the United Arab Emirates’ pioneering experience in leveraging artificial intelligence, big data, and digital technologies to modernize governance, enhance public service delivery, and drive sustainable economic growth, a news release said on Friday.

During the visit, Ahsan Iqbal met with UAE officials, discussed transformation on use of technology and apprised them on Pakistan’s ‘Uraan Pakistan,’ initiative.

Both sides agreed to share technology exchange, exploring ways and means that how UAE could assist Pakistan in embracing modernization by adopting best global practices, especially in the public sector departments.

During the interaction, Ahsan Iqbal commended the UAE’s visionary leadership in embracing digital transformation and institutional innovation, mentioning flagship platforms such as TAMM that streamlined government-citizen interactions and improved administrative efficiency.

Highlighting Pakistan’s Uraan Pakistan initiative—an ambitious national development vision to transform Pakistan into a competitive, knowledge-based economy by 2047, the minister emphasized the central role of e-governance, data-driven decision-making, and citizen-centric service models in achieving inclusive, transparent, and accountable public institutions.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed Pakistan’s resolve to integrate digital governance and smart technologies into the core of public sector reform.

He also showed interest in institutional collaboration with DGE in the areas of civil service upskilling, AI-supported planning tools, blockchain for public transactions, and interoperability frameworks to enhance delivery of essential services in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to explore structured avenues for cooperation, including knowledge exchange, capacity building, and pilot initiatives aimed at embedding emerging technologies into governance models. The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates to deepening institutional linkages, promoting innovation-led development, and fostering regional cooperation in the digital economy.

Ahsan Iqbal also extended an invitation to UAE experts to engage with Pakistan’s Planning Commission and relevant institutions to identify joint initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), public sector innovation, and the objectives of Uraan Pakistan.