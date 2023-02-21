Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes on importance of AI for modern knowledge-based economies

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday highlighted the indispensable role of the National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) in advancing economic growth through the utilization of AI technologies for modern knowledge-based economies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday highlighted the indispensable role of the National Center of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) in advancing economic growth through the utilization of AI technologies for modern knowledge-based economies.

He made these remarks while inaugurating the AI- TechVerse' at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), said a press release issued here.

"AI is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, and it has already made a significant impact on society," remarked the minister while addressing at the opening ceremony of the event.

He called for increased collaboration and dedication to leverage AI's potential and create a prosperous future for all. From healthcare to finance, education to entertainment.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister praised NCAI's contributions to Pakistan's innovation and growth. He emphasized the pivotal role of NCAI in developing a new generation of thoughtful leaders who are equipped with the skills and knowledge to steer Pakistan towards progress in the digital age.

The minister applauded NCAI for being more than just a hub for AI research and development.

It was noted that six national centres which include Robotics and automation, Artificial intelligence, Cyber security, Cloud computing and big data, GIS/ Space Applications, Livestock Breeding, Genetics and Genomics were established by the minister in 2017-18.

He had directed these centres to explore central Asia as potential market and also asked them for brand development and international marketing of their products and technologies.

AI TechVerse featured discussions, debates, and workshops conducted by experts in the field, providing participants with new insights and perspectives on the latest AI trends and developments.

A total of 173 research paper submissions were received for the IEEE International Conference on AI, with 37 papers being shortlisted for presentation.

The conference attracted renowned authors and researchers from around the world, including Norway, USA, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Germany, Sweden, and Kuwait.

NCAI has been actively engaged in policymaking for national and international bodies concerning AI and its allied technologies. Its diverse team of researchers and experts provides a holistic approach to AI research and innovation, ensuring a wide range of perspectives and expertise.

The event was attended by senior officials, industry leaders, researchers, innovators, entrepreneurs and students from all over Pakistan.