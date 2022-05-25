Federal Minister Naveed Qamar visits MEDEF

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday visited the 'Mouvement des entreprises de France' (MEDEF) International and was received by Ms. Graldine Lembl, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MEDEF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Wednesday visited the 'Mouvement des entreprises de France' (MEDEF) International and was received by Ms. Graldine Lembl, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MEDEF.

The Minister there had a discussion over various french businesses already working in Pakistan's various sectors, according to Pakistan's embassy in France twitter account .

Syed Naveed Qamar met Senator Pascal Allizard, the President of Pakistan-France Friendship Group in French Senate, and discussed bilateral relations.